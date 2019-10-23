RealTract One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,865.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. RealTract has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $141,865.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00092316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

