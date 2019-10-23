RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.71. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 250 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 870,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

