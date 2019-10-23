Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $36.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $40.34 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $96,634.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $377,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,709 shares of company stock valued at $344,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.