Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $131.11 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $131.11 million and $18.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, IDCM and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00222818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01269519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00042208 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,695,295,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, IDCM, Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre, Nanex, Graviex, QBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

