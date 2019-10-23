Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNGR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

