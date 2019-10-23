RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,468. The firm has a market cap of $773.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. RadNet has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $455,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.