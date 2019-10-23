Rachel Kentleton Acquires 14 Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.92) per share, with a total value of £127.68 ($166.84).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Rachel Kentleton bought 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31) per share, with a total value of £122.46 ($160.02).

On Thursday, August 22nd, Rachel Kentleton bought 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 922 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £119.86 ($156.62).

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 912 ($11.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 907.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 956.65. Paypoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 739 ($9.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,158 ($15.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $622.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paypoint from GBX 1,214 ($15.86) to GBX 1,151 ($15.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,153.67 ($15.07).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

