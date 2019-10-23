R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $159.59

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and traded as low as $161.00. R.E.A. shares last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 2,978 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

About R.E.A. (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

