Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. First Analysis lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,815 shares of company stock worth $165,884. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

