Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-5.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.72-7.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.50 EPS.

DGX stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.36. 330,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.31.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.