Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,489,000 after buying an additional 1,163,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after buying an additional 729,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after buying an additional 448,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

