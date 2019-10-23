Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0006

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $120,808.00 and $16,678.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00223864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.01286664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00090454 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 357,154,275 coins and its circulating supply is 187,885,064 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.