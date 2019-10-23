Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Given a $153.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.79. 142,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.