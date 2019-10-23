QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177,028.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $177,028.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00092316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.