QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Trading 11.1% Higher

QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 903% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

QKL Stores Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QKLS)

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for QKL Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QKL Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.