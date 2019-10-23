Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

