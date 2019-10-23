Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

SM Energy stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $795.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $125,200,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

