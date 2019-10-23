Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Increased by Analyst

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for HighPoint Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

HPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 121.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

