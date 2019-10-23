Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.74 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 602.2% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.