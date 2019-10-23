Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter.
OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.58 on Monday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.
About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.