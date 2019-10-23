Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.58 on Monday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

