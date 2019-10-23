Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for InterDigital Wireless Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

