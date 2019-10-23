Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.11

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $19.26. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Q.E.P. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

