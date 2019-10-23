PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

NYSE:PSB opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $121.72 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

