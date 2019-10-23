Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

