Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28, 10,947 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 556,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.
Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
