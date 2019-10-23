Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28, 10,947 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 556,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

