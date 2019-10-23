Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 50,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.