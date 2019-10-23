Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 180.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.82. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,379. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.