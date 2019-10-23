Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 385.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,880,000 after buying an additional 378,465 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,247,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.