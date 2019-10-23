Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $24.95 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 849.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 2.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 497,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $561,131.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

