Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

