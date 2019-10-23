ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $43.19, approximately 4,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,786,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

