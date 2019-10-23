Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $114.16, but opened at $119.08. Procter & Gamble shares last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 14,437,425 shares.

The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

