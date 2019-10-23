Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

