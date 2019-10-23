Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.01 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

