Private Vista LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 658,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,348,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

