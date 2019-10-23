Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

PRMW stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,963. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $460.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 117,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

