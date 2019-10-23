PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) received a $9.00 price objective from Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.82% from the stock’s current price.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX remained flat at $$5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that PRGX Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

