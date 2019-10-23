Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,246. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $645.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5,704.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

