PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO Sells $7,095,660.00 in Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. 2,053,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.