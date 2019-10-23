PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO Sells $7,095,660.00 in Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. 2,053,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

