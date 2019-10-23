Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 757,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 124,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 10,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.54. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

LFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

