Portland Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

