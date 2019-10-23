Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.20. 650,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,667,514. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.