Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.07

Shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.07 and traded as low as $75.50. Pope Resources shares last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 1,423 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pope Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Pope Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 6.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pope Resources worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pope Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:POPE)

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.