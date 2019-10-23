POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, GDAC, Bit-Z and CoinBene. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013441 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.