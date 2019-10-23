Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Shares Up 10.9% on Earnings Beat

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) shot up 10.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $102.67 and last traded at $101.36, 2,032,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 703,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72.

About Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.