Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.98

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.45. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 38,809 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.01.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$134.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.