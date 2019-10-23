Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

PBI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The company has a market cap of $818.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.98. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

