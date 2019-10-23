Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UMPQ. Wedbush decreased their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,883,000 after buying an additional 203,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

