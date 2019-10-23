Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $39.00 Price Target for Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a $39.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.98.

YETI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. 528,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.26.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Yeti during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Yeti by 10.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Yeti by 58.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Yeti by 29.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

