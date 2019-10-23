Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.58 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after acquiring an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

